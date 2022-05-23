Kevin Owens & Former WWE Rival Hug It Out During Fan Signing

Who says enemies can’t hash things out?

Kevin Owens attended MegaCon in Orlando this past weekend. He was in attendance for a fan signing. Also appearing during the festivities was a former WWE Universal Champion.

That person was none other than Adam Scherr, formerly known as Braun Strowman in WWE.

Here’s an image of Kevin Owens and Scherr sharing a fun moment when they ran into each other. The pic is courtesy of Reddit user CenturionElite.

Great reunion photo of Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman.



May 22, 2022

Back in 2018, Owens and Scherr had a feud on WWE TV. At one point, Scherr tipped over a portable toilet with KO still in it. The aftermath wasn’t pretty.

Scherr was released by WWE back in June 2021. Budget cuts were used as a reason for his walking papers.

Owens has remained on the WWE roster and even headlined night one of WrestleMania 38 against Stone Cold Steve Austin.