Kevin Owens & Former WWE Rival Hug It Out During Fan Signing

Who says enemies can’t hash things out?
Kevin Owens attended MegaCon in Orlando this past weekend. He was in attendance for a fan signing. Also appearing during the festivities was a former WWE Universal Champion.
That person was none other than Adam Scherr, formerly known as Braun Strowman in WWE.
Here’s an image of Kevin Owens and Scherr sharing a fun moment when they ran into each other. The pic is courtesy of Reddit user CenturionElite.
Back in 2018, Owens and Scherr had a feud on WWE TV. At one point, Scherr tipped over a portable toilet with KO still in it. The aftermath wasn’t pretty.
Scherr was released by WWE back in June 2021. Budget cuts were used as a reason for his walking papers.
Owens has remained on the WWE roster and even headlined night one of WrestleMania 38 against Stone Cold Steve Austin.