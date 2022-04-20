Killer Kross & Scarlett Got Married on a Glacier (Video)

Former WWE Superstars Killer Kross (Kevin Kesar) and Scarlett Bordeaux (Elizabeth Chihaia) are now married.

The couple recently took a helicopter ride to a glacier in Alaska for their “very private” ceremony. Kross posted a video online recapping their magical event.

He provided the following note:

“Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we’re married!

We flew to Alaska, hopped on a helicopter and flew to a glacier for a very private ceremony (then wrestled the next day, naturally).

We initially weren’t going to share this footage but after further discussing it; we’d actually like to do so and say thank you so much for all the support we get from you all.

Whether you’re a fan, friend or family- you have all participated in brining joy into our lives.

Sincerely, Kevin & Elizabeth“



Kross and Scarlett announced their engagement back in September.

The couple wrestled for WrestlePro Alaska in Anchorage on April 9th, so it seems the wedding took place April 8th.

SEScoops extends our congratulations to Killer Kross and Scarlett.