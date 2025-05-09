Scarlett, Dominik Mysterio
Scarlett Eyes WWE In-Ring Role, Match With Dominik Mysterio

by Thomas Lowson

Scarlett Bordeaux has expressed interest in stepping back into the ring for WWE and even has a certain ‘Dirty’ opponent in mind. Speaking with WWE Deutschland, Scarlett explained that while she loves managing her husband Karrion Kross, she’s “always open” to getting back in the ring.

“I train. I’m always ready. I love managing. Managing has always been my favorite thing to do, but I do like wrestling when it means something.”

Scarlett isn’t just ready to tussle with her fellow women but won’t shy away from battling the men. Scarlett reflected on her past experience in intergender matches before calling out Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio.

“That’s what I was known for on the indies before. Having a singles match against Dom Mysterio—that would be amazing.”

While Scarlett has competed at WWE live events in mixed tag-team matches, she is ready for a bigger role in WWE and in intergender competition. It remains to be seen whether the ‘Smokeshow’ gets the chance to prove what she can do in the ring away from her husband.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

