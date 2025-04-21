Scarlett Teases Big Change for Herself and Karrion Kross After Viral Promo

Scarlett took to social media Monday, suggesting possible changes ahead for herself and Karrion Kross after a fiery promo from Kross during a recent WrestleMania 41 recap stream.

Whatever happens next, we did it our way. Proud to stand beside a man who never plays it safe. — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) April 21, 2025

In a post on X, Scarlett wrote that “whatever happens” moving forward, she’s proud to have stood by Kross, who “never plays it safe.” Her message followed a segment where both she and Kross appeared on a stream hosted by Sam Roberts and Megan Morant.

Blinked and you missed it, but I was out there #WrestleMania41 pic.twitter.com/4MCrjFKHIz — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) April 21, 2025

During the broadcast, Kross unleashed a blistering promo, expressing frustration over AJ Styles declining his help in dealing with Logan Paul. He also criticized WWE’s decision to spotlight Paul on the WrestleMania stage, while he and Scarlett—25-year veterans—have yet to receive such an opportunity.

Karrion Kross just cut one of the most insane promos I have ever heard this is must watch absolutely insane @realKILLERkross pic.twitter.com/6D57WQmRLw — Tyler – Fan Account (@Taboy225) April 21, 2025

Kross recounted an encounter with Bill Goldberg, who once told him to “be a good soldier.” Reflecting on that advice, Kross declared that loyalty and patience no longer lead to success in WWE. “It’s all about viral moments now,” he said.

He further claimed that his organic buildup toward a potential match with Randy Orton was overlooked in favor of trend-driven booking. Referencing recent events, he concluded the tirade with a direct shot: “You want a viral moment? Guy with the suit and tie behind the truck, go f**k yourself. And that’s from Killer Kross.”

Kross exited the stream visibly upset, with Scarlett attempting to calm him down. As he left, he also voiced frustration about his lack of privacy in the wrestling world.