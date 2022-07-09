Kofi Kingston is Ready to Walk Through the Forbidden Door

Having debuted on the main roster in 2008, Kofi Kingston is one of WWE‘s most veteran Superstars and has faced several big names.

Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns are just some of the Superstars Kingston has faced throughout his highly-successful 14-year career with WWE.

Kingston is both a WWE triple-crown and Grand Slam champion, but there’s a lot that Kofi hasn’t done in his career yet.

Kingston through the Forbidden Door

Kofi Kingston may have faced some of WWE’s biggest stars of the modern era, but there are plenty of names the former World Champion has never faced.

MJF, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega are just some of the big names Kingston has never stepped foot in the ring with.

While speaking with Sebastian Hackl for WWE Deutschland, Kofi was asked about the ‘Forbidden Door‘ which has allowed wrestlers to compete for other companies, and whether he’d be interested in stepping through (via Sportskeeda.)

“Yeah, I mean there’s a lot, I think more so now. Well, you know, since Mickie James came to the Rumble right, the quote-on-quote ‘Forbidden Door, that was never to be talked about, was opened. So, there’s a lot of different people from a lot of different promotions that are incredibly talented that I would love to mix it up with and have matches with for sure.”

While WWE did allow Mickie James, an Impact Wrestling star to compete at this year’s Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, there’s been no word of a fully-fledged event featuring WWE talent wrestling those from another company.