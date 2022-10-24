Kofi Kingston Tells WWE Fans to Expect More Surprise Returns

WWE has undergone massive changes at the top of the company in 2022 and it has resulted in a completely new vision for the product.

Vince McMahon resigned in late July and was replaced by Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-CEOs. The 77-year-old was being investigated by the company’s Board of Directors for alleged hush money payments to former female employees.

John Laurinaitis was dismissed from the company and replaced by Triple H as EVP of Talent Relations. The Game has since been named Chief Content Officer for the company as well.

Since gaining power in the company, Triple H has brought back several released stars and seems to be reverting some of the changes to WWE NXT.

Kofi Kingston on Triple H’s New Role

Speaking with Steve Fall of NBC’s Ten Count, Kofi Kingston was asked which former stars he wants to see return to the company. “I would have said Bray,” he said. I would have said Bray if he didn’t debut last week. But I don’t know man. Off the top of my head, there are just so many people.”

“Even people that haven’t been here in WWE I would love to see in WWE. There is so much talent. I’ve said it before, but this is a real special time in wrestling. There’s just so much talent out there.”

Kingston then brought up that there will likely be more surprises in store for WWE fans now that Triple H is at the helm.

Especially with Triple H at the helm right now, we are going to have a lot more surprises and we are going to have a lot more moments of people coming back. We are really ticking the people’s fancy and giving them what they want. And that is a great thing to be a part of.

WWE Crown Jewel

The New Day is not currently booked for WWE’s upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event from Saudi Arabia. Some people might enjoy a break from international travel, but Kingston says he loves Saudi Arabia and wants to be booked on every WWE show.

“I’m at the point now where I kind of, of course, I want to be on every single show,” he said. “You know what I mean? I’m still very hungry in that sense. But I just wait to see what is happening and how things are going to unfold. I know that things always change at the last minute.”

“So often times we are not on a show and then I’ll find out on social media that we are on the show. I’m always the last one to find things out. I would love to go to Crown Jewel. I love Saudi, I love the people there. “

“I was actually the first person to go there before we actually started running televised shows there. I stayed there for 7-8 days or so, and I got to really immerse myself in the culture. It was one of the best experiences that I’ve had as a WWE Superstar hands down.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit NBC Ten Count and give a H/T to SEScoops for the transcription.