Kofi Kingston on WWE Giving Fans What They Wanted With His Title Win

Kofi Kingston loved to see WWE give fans what they wanted with his World Title win back in 2019.

Kingston’s rise to the World Title began at the 2019 Elimination Chamber match, when Kingston replaced an injured Mustafa Ali in the bout. His performance garnered a ton of momentum behind the New Day member, who earned a WWE Title match at WrestleMania 35 after a series of trials from Vince McMahon.

Finally, at “The Show Of Shows” from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Kingston topped Daniel Bryan to become WWE Champion, the first World Title victory of his career.

Recently, Kingston spoke to Ryan Satin during an episode of “Out Of Character,” reflecting on the WWE Title win. Kingston said it was a beautiful example of giving the fans what they wanted, and described how electrifying of an environment the WrestleMania victory was.

“I walked through Gorilla, especially after that Gauntlet Match, and everyone was so loud. Even afterwards, people were so loud.

“Everybody is talking, ‘We might have something here. Let’s do the right thing.’ I’m so fortunate they actually decided to go that direction because there’s a lot of times where [the fans] have supported somebody and for whatever reason, it’s not reciprocated in terms of the push.

“I’m very fortunate that the office actually decided to go with what the people wanted. The fans just wouldn’t be denied. I appreciate that so much.”

Unfortunately, Kingston’s WWE Title reign came to an end the following October, just six months later, when Brock Lesnar defeated Kofi Kingston in only eight seconds on the 20th Anniversary of SmackDown special to win the WWE Title.

