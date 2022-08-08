Kurt Angle Recalls the ‘Look’ Vince McMahon had When he Kissed Stephanie McMahon

In the Summer of 2000, one of WWE‘s biggest storylines revolved around a love triangle between Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Kurt Angle.

While Angle declared that he and Stephanie were just ‘good friends’ the storyline took a turn during the August 24, 2000, SmackDown.

After helping an injured Stephanie to the back, Angle kissed her while Stephanie’s husband Triple H was being beaten down in the ring.

The Kiss

While speaking on his podcast, Angle talked about how it felt to kiss Stephanie McMahon in front of her father.

“It was weird. It was very uncomfortable. Vince, not only was he directing, he was literally two feet away from us. The camera was right here, Stephanie and I are here, and Vince is right behind the camera looking at us. I’m not saying he felt like he looked like he was aroused, but he had this look like, I want to see this.

“So I kissed Stephanie, and I do it like this because I’m nervous as hell. I look like a duck, fish lips. Stephanie afterward said, ‘You kiss like a fish.’ I said, ‘What the hell do you want me to do? Do you want me to slip you the tongue while your dad’s watching? Plus you’re married to Triple H.”

Triple H would later get a win over Angle at the Unforgiven Pay Per View, and the storyline would be ended, reportedly as ‘The Game’ felt it was unrealistic that Stephanie would choose Kurt over him.