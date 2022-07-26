Latest on Titus O’Neil Wrestling in WWE Again

Titus O’Neil has been with WWE for 13 years, after first signing for the promotion in mid-2009.

In recent years however, O’Neil hasn’t wrestled, and has spent his time working as an ambassador for the promotion.

O’Neil’s last match was on the November 9, 2020, edition of Monday Night Raw, where he lost to WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a title match.

While it’s been nearly two years since Titus O’Neil’s last match, the former WWE Tag Team Champion hasn’t hung up his boots.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc earlier this month, O’Neil seemed confident that he will wrestle again, saying his return match will happen “at the right time.

Speaking with Fightful, O’Neil gave an update and said he does not have any timetable to return but is still planning on doing so.

Speaking to a source within WWE, Fightful also noted that O’Neil is not considered to be on WWE’s ‘active roster’.

Titus’ Career

Beginning in Season 2 of the original NXT, O’Neil would return for the show’s fifth season, before moving to the main roster in 2012.

Teaming with Darren Young as the Prime Time Players, the pair would win the WWE Tag Team Titles in 2015.

In May 2020, Titus became the inaugural WWE 24/7 Champion, winning the title in a battle royal, but was pinned shortly after by Robert Roode.

For his charity work, O’Neil was WWE’s Warrior Award recipient at the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony and would co-host WrestleMania 37 over the next two nights with Hulk Hogan.