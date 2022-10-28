Latest Update on Sasha Banks’ Status with WWE

Fans eager to see Sasha Banks back in a WWE ring will have to keep waiting, as there’s still no confirmation on when she’ll be back.

Banks was suspended from WWE in May of this year after she and Naomi walked out of an episode of Raw over creative differences.

Despite belief earlier this year that both women would be leaving, it is now reported that both will return under WWE’s post-Vince McMahon era.

Where is The Boss?

It has been reported for some time that Banks’ return to WWE TV is imminent, but there’s been no sighting of the former Women’s Champion.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that there’s been a hold-up in bringing The Boss back.

“She is still under contract to WWE but there is no word on when she’ll return as there were said to be hang-ups in negotiations for a new deal.” Dave Meltzer.

During Extreme Rules 2022, Banks was mentioned during the Raw Women’s Championship Ladder Match, the first time her name has been used on air since the suspension.

Naomi

Like Banks, Naomi was also suspended for walking out during the May 16, episode of Monday Night Raw.

Earlier this month, it was reported that WWE may have frozen her contract, which was set to expire this year, and if so, means she cannot discuss signing elsewhere.

Banks and Naomi have appeared together in non-WWE appearances since the suspension, including at the recent Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere alongside the New Day and Jimmy Uso.