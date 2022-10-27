Sasha Banks, Naomi, New Day & Jimmy Uso Attend ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

Sasha Banks and Naomi have not appeared in WWE since the May 16th edition of RAW.

They were the Women’s Tag Team Champions at the time but creative called for them to enter singles programs ahead of the Hell in a Cell PLE. Sasha and Naomi were scheduled to compete against each other in a Six-Pack Challenge but that never happened.

The Women’s Tag Team Champions walked into former EVP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis’ desk, left the titles behind, and walked out of the arena. There have been rumors of their return to the company but nothing has come to fruition yet.

The former Women’s Tag Team Champions recently walked the runway at a fashion show in NYC with Bayley in attendance.

Your friendship has never wavered that means everything to me love you DING DONG thank you for being here for us ? @itsBayleyWWE (just know you can still get swung on tho ?) @SashaBanksWWE #NYFW pic.twitter.com/8Mwha03mfe — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) September 10, 2022

Sasha, Naomi, Jimmy Uso, and New Day Attend Movie Premiere Today In Los Angeles

Sasha Banks, Naomi, Jimmy Uso, Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods attended Wednesday’s premiere for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ today in Los Angeles. The crew arrived together and danced on the purple carpet.

The stars walked the purple carpet during the premiere for the Marvel Studios film. Xavier Woods and Naomi posted photos from the event on social media.

Former WWE Champion Big E posted a slow-motion video of the New Day walking the purple carpet. Big E has been out of action since March after suffering a neck injury. He is scheduled to be reevaluated next March to see if he can return to the squared circle.

Several fans have posted videos and photos of the stars at tonight’s movie premiere and you can check them out below.

Sasha banks and Naomi look amazing at the premiere tonight ??? pic.twitter.com/W4auy5AG99 — da sashaverse ?? (@fearlessbliss0) October 27, 2022