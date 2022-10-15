Don’t Expect Naomi Back on WWE TV Just Yet

Naomi‘s return to WWE TV may still be a long way away as talks between herself and the promotion have reportedly stalled.

In May, Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of a Raw taping over a creative dispute.

In response, WWE stripped the pair of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, suspended both women, and branded them “unprofessional.”

Stalled

While fans of Naomi will want her back soon, that is unlikely to happen.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it is said that certain “deal points” in a new contract haven’t been finalized.

Naomi’s most recent contract with WWE was close to expiring at the time of the walk-out, and it is believed that the promotion may have frozen her deal.

If so, it means the former SmackDown Women’s Champion will not be able to negotiate with any other promotions until the deal expires.

While talks between WWE and Naomi have slowed down, the two sides are reported to still be in communication.

Sasha Banks

While Naomi walked out of WWE during the May 16, 2022 Raw, she didn’t go alone, as Sasha Banks left with her.

For a time, it was believed that both women were finished with WWE, though that isn’t believed to be the case anymore.

At Extreme Rules 2022, Banks’ name was uttered on commentary during the Raw Women’s Championship match between Bianca Belair and Bayley.

This marked the first time Banks had been mentioned since the walk-out and a sign to some that her return is getting closer.