Linda McMahon Spotted at Mar a Lago with Former President Trump

Former WWE President and CEO Linda McMahon was in Palm Beach, Florida this week alongside former US President Donald Trump.

Trump, a WWE Hall of Famer is his own right, is gearing up for another run at the White House. Just days ago, he announced his candidacy for 2024.

The Trumps and McMahons go way back, dating back to the 1980’s. In addition to their collaborations in the world of professional wrestling, McMahon served in Trump’s Presidential cabinet from 2016-2019 as the head of the Small Business Administration (SBA).

Trump touted the “incredible job” McMahon did when she stepped down from her post at the SBA. He said she was a “superstar” in that role. He expected a lot from her, but was still surprised at how well she did and how many people she helped.

On Thursday, the 45th President held another event was at Mar a Lago. As seen in the video and photo below, Trump and McMahon were seated next to each other in multiple settings.

McMahon has kept a low profile since leaving public office, but could certainly mount a comeback now that Trump is running for President again. Trump almost certainly will not be selecting former Vice President Mike Pence as his running mate again. Pence remains loyal to Trump, but has publicly flirted with the idea of running against him in the primaries to determine the nominee for the Republican party in ’24.

McMahon would make an interesting choice for a running mate, considering their longstanding history together. She could also serve as an advisor.