Update On Potential Donald Trump WrestleMania Appearance

WrestleMania 41 from Las Vegas is expected to feature a number of big non-wrestling names, but it appears that Donald Trump will not be one of them.

The businessman turned politician has a long history with the company. With The Show of Shows being held in the Sin City this year, the rumors of Trump making an appearance at the PLE have been rampant.

A new report from Fightful Select, however, casts doubt over it. They noted that the creative team has not been made aware of an appearance from the current US President. The additional security measures that would be required for the same have not been seen around the arena either:

“Regarding the possibility of Donald Trump appearing at WrestleMania after the heavy WWE endorsements this week, creative has not been told that it is happening, and we’ve not been told of anyone who has been informed to prepare for it. There are also additional security and planning measures that would need to be in place.”

The US President has taken part in WWE storylines over the years, and he was inducted into the celebrity wing of the Hall of Fame in 2013. He also made an appearance at UFC 314 earlier this month, which merged with the wrestling promotion under the TKO banner last year.

With Trump being known for his unpredictability, an appearance cannot be completely ruled out. Though it seems highly unlikely at this stage.