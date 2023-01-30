Elimination Chamber Main Event Will Culminate the Top Storyline in WWE

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will seek to remind Sami Zayn who is the Head of the Table next month at WWE Elimination Chamber.

At last weekend’s Royal Rumble event, Zayn’s tenure as the Honorary Uce ended when he refused to attack Kevin Owens, and instead struck Reigns with a steel chair.

This moment of victory for Zayn was short-lived, as he was attacked by Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa immediately after.

Elimination Chamber Main Event

Reigns has been on the roll of his career since capturing the Universal Championship at Payback 2020, but Zayn is hoping to prevent the Tribal Chief from entering his third consecutive WrestleMania as Champion.

Dave Meltzer reports that the main event of the upcoming show will see Zayn challenge Reigns for the title, in Sami’s hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Though Meltzer said that plans are as always, subject to change, he said that major changes to plans have been far less frequent since Triple H‘s appointment as Head of Creative.

Next month’s event will be the first WWE Premium Live Event to take place in Montreal since Breaking Point in September 2009.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will take place on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

Sami Zayn: Can He Do It?

A year ago, the idea of Sami Zayn dethroning Roman Reigns was laughable, but there has been a growing consensus that this could happen.

Not only will the Canadian have the home-field advantage, but Zayn’s popularity has proven to be undeniable in recent weeks.

Many have compared Zayn today to Daniel Bryan circa 2014, and believe WWE may push him to the top as the crowd remains firmly on his side.

There’s also the factor of Cody Rhodes (the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble winner) who has been one of WWE’s top babyfaces since returning to the promotion.

WWE runs the risk of fans turning on Rhodes (a la AEW) if they push him instead of Zayn, and ironically, it was WWE’s steadfast focus on pushing Reigns as a babyface that caused the fans to turn on him.