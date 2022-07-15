Friday, July 15, 2022
Major Stipulation Added To ROH Death Before Dishonor Title Match

By Joey G
FTR The Briscoes
(via ROH)
One of the biggest rematches of the year just got a major stipulation added to it.

Team FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) will be defending the ROH tag team titles against the former champions, the Briscoes (Mark & Jay), at the July 23rd Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view in Lowell Massachusetts next weekend.

This is a rematch from ROH Supercard of Honor earlier this year, which was won by FTR and called one of the best tag team bouts of the last few years.

The two teams met face-to-face to hype the highly-anticipated contest, where it was revealed that it will now be 2-out-of-3 falls to determine the new ROH tag team champions. AEW has released the sit-down on their company Youtube channel. You can check it out below.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR:

FTR vs. The Briscoes 2-out-of-3 falls for the ROH tag team championship

Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH Television championship

Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure chamipionshp

-Mercedes Martinez vs. Serena Deeb for the ROH women’s championship

