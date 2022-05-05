Major Title Match Announced For AEW Double Or Nothing

A big championship match has been added to the Double or Nothing card.

Thunder Rosa is approaching the two-month mark of her AEW Women’s Championship reign. She captured the title during the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite, defeating Britt Baker.

Thunder Rosa made her way out to the stage during the May 4 episode of Dynamite. Serena Deeb saw it as a perfect opportunity to address the champion. We then learned that Rosa vs. Deeb is now official for the Double or Nothing PPV set for May 29 in Las Vegas.

Here is the confrontation between Rosa and Deeb:

Number 1 contender @SerenaDeeb wants what #AEW Women's World Champion @thunderrosa22 has… and another match just got added to #AEW Double or Nothing LIVE on PPV in Las Vegas on Sunday May 29! pic.twitter.com/iJtFUsrOwp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022

Here is what the card is looking like for Double or Nothing so far: