Major WWE Superstar Reportedly Turns Babyface

One major WWE Superstar has reportedly turned babyface after this week’s Monday Night RAW.

As seen yesterday on RAW, WWE Hall Of Famer Edge is out of The Judgement Day Faction. Finn Balor was introduced as the newest member of the group, before the trio attacked Edge and kicked him out.

Balor has seemingly been positioned as the faction’s new leader. PWInsider reports that the attack on Edge has led WWE to move Edge over to the “babyface” side of their internal roster.

This comes quite close to the announcement that Cody Rhodes, previously the top babyface on RAW, was announced to need surgery, and will be sidelined for some time. Rhodes will undergo surgery Wednesday, and his recovery time is expected to be around six months.

As for The Judgement Day, the faction of Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley defeated Balor, AJ Styles, and Liv Morgan at the Hell In A Cell premium event over the weekend, with Balor taking the pinfall.

However, Balor joined the faction the following night, before joining Priest in attacking Edge and kicking him out of the group. To close out RAW, Rhea Ripley picked up a Fatal Four-Way win to earn the next shot at the RAW Women’s Title against Bianca Belair at Money In The Bank.

Since kicking out Edge, Balor and Priest have been taunting “The Rated-R Superstar” on social media. Edge has yet to comment on the betrayal as of this writing.

The Judgement Day started at WrestleMania 38 when Damian Priest assisted Edge in picking up a win over AJ Styles at “The Show Of Shows.”