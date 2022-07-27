Tony Khan Reveals 2 Top AEW Stars Have Years Left on Their Deals

Tony Khan has revealed two top stars who have years left on their All Elite Wrestling (AEW) deals.

The AEW president was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio where he discussed the contract statuses of two of his top stars. Those being Adam Cole and Malakai Black.

With Vince McMahon now out at WWE, and Triple H taking over creative, there has been speculation that some recently departed stars could consider returning.

However, in regards to Cole and Black, specifically, Khan notes that the pair are still contracted with AEW for several more years.

“Adam Cole is signed until 2027 now,” Tony Khan said. “I wouldn’t expect to see him going anywhere anytime soon. Malakai Black has almost five years left on his deal. I wouldn’t expect him going anywhere anytime soon.”

(via AEW)

Cole spent five years with WWE after signing with the company in 2017. During his time with the company he never left the developmental brand of NXT, however, he became a staple in the brand.

His run resulted in an NXT Championship win, along with a NXT North American Championship, as well as an NXT Tag Team Title reign.

Cole put on some memorable matches for the brand, and admitted it was an emotional exit for him when he decided to leave. Especially given the relationship he built with Triple H and Shawn Michaels, who were very hands on during his run with the company.

Soon after, he made his shocking debut at the AEW All Out pay-per-view (PPV), reuniting with his former Bullet Club brethren Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. This moment was especially memorable, as it was followed by the debut of Bryan Danielson just moments later.

As for Black, he also spent five years with WWE after signing with them in 2016.

Black spent most of his time with WWE on NXT as well, however, he was eventually called up to the main roster. Although he was a top singles star on NXT, winning the NXT Title at one point, he never seemed to get anything going as a singles competitor on the main roster.

He signed with AEW in July of 2021, making his debut on an episode of Dynamite.