Malakai Black Shows Off Dragon Tattoo On His Head

Malakai Black was back in the tattoo studio this week getting worked on by Orlando-based artist Eddie Saraiva. The House of Black leader posted a video on Instagram showing off his latest piece, a (still in-progress) dragon adorning the left side of his head.

Malakai Black’s Status

Malakai Black is currently on hiatus from pro wrestling. His most recent match for AEW took place at All Out earlier this month. Shortly after that event, there was a slew of information regarding his health and future with AEW.

Amid the chaotic fallout of the All Out post-show media scrum, it was reported that Black was seeking time off due to personal reasons. He was pulled from appearances due to “health issues” and later confirmed that he requested his release from AEW.

Shortly thereafter, Malakai Black “debunked the rumor” that he is leaving AEW. During a live stream on Instagram, he stated, “I will see you guys in a couple of weeks, maybe a couple of months. Like I said, I’m only taking some time off. That’s it. I’m just taking some time off.”

He reiterated that there is no “conspiracy” to his situation, he’s simply taking time off.

“I am fine,” he said.” “I am going to be fine. Everything is fine. You will see me right back with AEW pretty soon. I’m just going to take some time. That is it.”