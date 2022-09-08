Malakai Black Pulled From Upcoming Appearance Due To ‘Health Issues’

Malakai Black has been pulled from an upcoming appearance due to “health issues.”

Black was slated for the upcoming Northeast Wrestling show on Friday, where he was billed to face Matt Taven. Jay Lethal and Enzo Amore. However, the promotion has announced that Black has been pulled from the show due to “health issues.”

The promotion is currently searching for a replacement for Black.

Malakai Black was recently granted a conditional release from his contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The former leader of the House of Black faction joined AEW in 2021.

However, reports suggest that Black was dealing with personal issues and could be considering a hiatus from professional wrestling. Of course, Black’s release was a conditional one.

Malakai Black (Photo: Scott Lesh)

With that being said, the conditions of those release have not been made public. However, it’s believed that a big one could be not signing with WWE until the duration of their original agreement is complete.

This is certainly interesting considering AEW president Tony Khan noted in July that “Malakai Black has almost five years left on his deal. I wouldn’t expect him going anywhere anytime soon.”

Black’s exit was subtly hinted at after he bowed and waved goodbye to the Chicago crowd a AEW All Out this past weekend, after House of Black’s loss to Sting, Miro, and Darby Allin.