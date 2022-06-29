Mance Warner Returns to MLW This Summer at Fury Road (8/27)

Light beers will be consumed and lariats will be thrown when Mance Warner returns to MLW this summer.

Warner made a surprise appearance at the recent MLW Battle Riot event from Queens NY. He entered the 40-man anything-goes battle royal an will be appearing for MLW “on a regular basis moving forward,” according to MLW boss Court Bauer.

MLW has now announced that ‘Ol Mancer is scheduled to compete at MLW Fury Road from El Paso, Texas on Sunday, August 27th.

Warner made his MLW debut back in 2019 and quickly became one of the company’s most popular performers. The tough-as-nails brawler from Bucksnort, TN is ready to begin a new chapter with MLW.

Warner will be in action this weekend at GCW “Rock N Roll Forever” from Evansville, Indiana.

Stay tuned for more updates as MLW announces additional appearances for its next show, MLW Fury Road.