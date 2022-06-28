MLW Heading to El Paso, Texas August 27th for Fury Road

Major League Wrestling is headed back to Texas this summer.

MLW: Fury Road is headed to El Paso, Texas on Saturday, August 27th.

The live event will feature matches taped for MLW Fusion, which is available across the United States on beIN SPORTS.

MLW boss Court Bauer had this to say about MLW’s El Paso debut in a press release sent in to SEScoops:

“Texas has been a hotbed for MLW, and we’re delighted to expand into new markets in the Lonestar State with El Paso, a market rich in wrestling history dating back to the days of Gory Guerrero,” said Bauer. “Expect some of MLW and lucha’s best on August 27th when MLW TV trucks roll up.”

MLW has been teasing a “summer of surprises” ahead, so it will be interesting to see what’s in store for Fury Road on 8/27.

The summer of surprises begins now. ? — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) June 20, 2022

MLW Fury road will take place from Austin High School, a noted destination for lucha libre action in the El Paso area.

If you're in the El Paso area, tickets can be purchased locally at the following locations:

Blue Star Customs and Uniforms

840 Hawkins Blvd B7, El Paso, TX 79915

Viva Street Auto Sales

647 Horizon Blvd suite a, Socorro, TX 79927

Austin High School

3500 Memphis Ave, El Paso, TX 79930