Mark Henry Reveals Why He Really Can’t Wrestle

WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry has revealed the true reason he can’t compete inside the ring.

Henry joined “Busted Open Radio” with Bully Ray, as they welcomed Lex Lugar on the program to discuss him being featured in the latest “WWE Legends” on A&E. Henry was inspired by Lugar’s uplifting attitude despite being confined to a wheelchair.

In the interview, Henry was inspired to open up about his own injury issues. Henry took the opportunity to reveal that he’s suffering from nerve damage – that being the reason he can’t wrestle inside the ring.

Henry also revealed he suffers from “power surges” where he collapses and needs the use of a wheelchair.

This is certainly unfortunate, as Henry is one of the most iconic big men professional wrestling has ever seen. A veteran of the business for nearly thirty years, Henry had a stint with WWE lasting from 1996 all the way up until 2021.

That time resulted in runs with the World Heavyweight Championship, ECW Title, and European Title. Henry was eventually inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2018.

In May of 2021, Henry signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), where he currently serves as a commentator, as well as coach for talent.

