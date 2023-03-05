Max Caster Files New Trademarks Related to Scissoring

The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens), along with “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn, are having the most successful run of their AEW careers.

They’ve developed into a very capable tag team, having just wrapped up a run as AEW World tag team champions. In-ring work aside, it’s the ‘sports entertainment’ aspect of their act that’s really connected them to the fans.

Caster’s freestyle raps, and their music videos, are often controversial and highly entertaining. However, it’s their love for scissoring’ that has gotten them the most attention. A new trademark filing from Max Caster reveals his plans to do a lot more scissoring in the near future.

Max Caster’s ‘Scissoring’ Trademarks

On February 27, Max Caster filed to trademark “Scissorfest” for the purposes of entertainment events and “Scissor Me” for merchandise purposes.

According to the United States Patent & Trademark Office. the Goods and Services usage description for the marks include:

SCISSORFEST: trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of conducting of entertainment events in the nature of meet and greets, wrestling exhibitions, and music; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Organization of entertainment events in the nature of meet and greets, wrestling exhibitions, and music; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

SCISSOR ME: trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Hooded sweatshirts.”

The Acclaimed has been embroiled in a feud with The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn). They will collide for the AEW Tag Team Titles at AEW Revolution in a four-way match that also features Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett and Orange Cassidy & Danhausen.