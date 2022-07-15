Could AEW World Tag Title Change be Invalidated?

This week’s AEW Dynamite was Night One of the annual Fyter Fest special, and saw two huge title matches.

In the show’s opener, TNT Champion Wardlow retained his title against Orange Cassidy.

In the main event, Swerve in Our Glory captured the AEW World Tag Team Titles from The Young Bucks, in a match that also featured Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs.

An Invalid Title Change?

Fans were thrilled to see Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland win their first titles in AEW, but their win may be invalid.

Fans have noticed that when getting the pinfall, Strickland pinned someone who was not a legal man.

As seen in the video from AEW below, Strickland and Matt Jackson both tag into the match around 04:15, making both men the legal man.

Referee Rick Knox confirms that these two are the legal man, counting two pin attempts by Jackson (around 06:30, 07:00) and one pin attempt by Strickland (around 07:30.)

At around 08:15, Powerhouse Hobbs tags Ricky Starks into the match, despite neither being the legal man.

Strickland pins Starks to win the Tag Titles, which in theory should not have been counted by Referee Knox.

Khan Responds

This controversial finish has had fans speculating on whether this was a botch, or part of an ongoing storyline.

Responding to the finish, AEW President Tony Khan insisted that the referee’s decision is final.

Khan did not disclose whether this finish will be addressed on Rampage or next week’s edition of Dynamite.