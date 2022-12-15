MJF on His AEW Title Match Against Ricky Starks on Dynamite: “This is a Chance for People to Witness History”

MJF won the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley in the main event of Full Gear. William Regal betrayed Blackpool Combat Club member Jon Moxley and slid Friedman the brass knuckles.

Max bashed Moxley over the head with them to capture the title. MJF would then betray William Regal a week later and hit him over the head with the brass knuckles as well. He is set to make his first title defense against Ricky Starks at Dynamite: Winter is Coming.

Ricky earned the match by winning the World Title Eliminator Tournament. Starks also won the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale last week and will challenge MJF for the Dynamite Diamond Ring tonight in a Winner Takes All match.

Speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the AEW World Champion hyped tonight’s match and as two homegrown talent fighting for the most important title in the business.

People have been waiting for fresh and new. They’ve been begging for it. Now, in the main event of AEW Dynamite, the MJF show, you get two homegrown guys wrestling for the most important world title in professional wrestling.



This is a chance for people to witness history. I’m hearing Ricky Starks is going to be the next big star. That’s interesting. Why are people talking about Ricky Starks? It’s because he got to share a ring with a generational talent. That’s me.

MJF on defending the AEW World Championship against Ricky Starks tonight

MJF continued to reference Bryan Danielson and it appears that will be his next rivalry. Friedman used the word “fickle” in one of his recent promos and mocked Danielson for not showing up to Dynamite last week after his attacked William Regal. Danielson left with Regal in the ambulance on the November 30th edition of Dynamite. Maxwell used “fickle” once again to describe AEW fans who want to see him wrestle for the promotion more.

I’m not going to go out and kill my body for people who are fickle. One second, you’re beloved. Then you’re hated. That shows you how fickle, disgusting and putrid mark wrestling fans are. MJF on “fickle” AEW fans

H/T: Sports Illustrated