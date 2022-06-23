MLW Battle Riot IV: FUSION TV Taping Preview

Tonight will see Major League Wrestling’s fourth Battle Riot event, which will take place at the Melrose Ballroom, in New York City, New York.

The event will also see a taping of the promotion’s FUSION show with several huge matches announced.

The Battle Riot

The literal biggest match of the night will be the titular MLW Battle Riot match.

Like the WWE Royal Rumble, the match will see new competitors enter every 60 seconds, until all 40 participants have entered the match.

Names announced for the match include

Jacob Fatu

Killer Kross

Davey Richards

Real 1

Mads Krugger

Lince Dorado

EJ Nduka

Calvin Tankman

Alex Kane

Marshall Von Erich

Ross Von Erich

Matt Cross

Myron Reed

La Estrella of Dragon Gate

Lance Anoa’i

Little Guido

Juicy Finau

Ace Romero

KC Navarro

Mini Abismo Negro

The winner will earn a guaranteed shot at the MLW World Heavyweight Championship at any time of their choosing for up to one year.

The Smokeshow’s Debut

Scarlett Bordeaux will make her debut for MLW following her release from WWE last year.

Bordeaux will face off against Clara Carreras in the former’s debut for the promotion.

Championships on the Line

Myron Reed’s World Middleweight Championship is just one of multiple titles being defended tonight.

There’ll be plenty of titles on the line tonight, as MLW Featherweight World Champion Taya Valkyrie will make her first defense on the show, against Brittany Blake.

MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas) will defend against Davey Richards.

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed will put his title on the line against La Estrella, Arez, and Lince Dorado.

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone was scheduled to defend against Bandido, but with the latter injured, it’s unclear what plans there are for the champ.

Other Matches

In addition to being in the Battle Riot, Killer Kross will face Matt Cross, while Real-1 (Enzo Amore) will take on Jacob Fatu.

The Von Erichs will face the Samoan Swat Team in tag-team action.

Tickets for the show can still be bought here.