Thursday, June 23, 2022
HomeNewsMLW News

MLW Battle Riot IV: FUSION TV Taping Preview

By Thomas Lowson
Latest Wrestling News

Tonight will see Major League Wrestling’s fourth Battle Riot event, which will take place at the Melrose Ballroom, in New York City, New York.

The event will also see a taping of the promotion’s FUSION show with several huge matches announced.

The Battle Riot

The literal biggest match of the night will be the titular MLW Battle Riot match.

Like the WWE Royal Rumble, the match will see new competitors enter every 60 seconds, until all 40 participants have entered the match.

Names announced for the match include

  • Jacob Fatu
  • Killer Kross
  • Davey Richards
  • Real 1
  • Mads Krugger
  • Lince Dorado
  • EJ Nduka
  • Calvin Tankman
  • Alex Kane
  • Marshall Von Erich
  • Ross Von Erich
  • Matt Cross
  • Myron Reed
  • La Estrella of Dragon Gate
  • Lance Anoa’i
  • Little Guido
  • Juicy Finau
  • Ace Romero
  • KC Navarro
  • Mini Abismo Negro

The winner will earn a guaranteed shot at the MLW World Heavyweight Championship at any time of their choosing for up to one year.

The Smokeshow’s Debut

MLW Battle Riot IV (Major League Wrestling: FUSION TV taping) image
Scarlett Bordeaux will make her debut for MLW following her release from WWE last year.

After her release from WWE last year, Scarlett Bordeaux will be making her debut for MLW’s Featherweight Division.

Bordeaux will face off against Clara Carreras in the former’s debut for the promotion.

Championships on the Line

MLW Battle Riot IV (Major League Wrestling: FUSION TV taping) image
Myron Reed’s World Middleweight Championship is just one of multiple titles being defended tonight.

There’ll be plenty of titles on the line tonight, as MLW Featherweight World Champion Taya Valkyrie will make her first defense on the show, against Brittany Blake.

MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas) will defend against Davey Richards.

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed will put his title on the line against La Estrella, Arez, and Lince Dorado.

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone was scheduled to defend against Bandido, but with the latter injured, it’s unclear what plans there are for the champ.

Other Matches

MLW Battle Riot IV (Major League Wrestling: FUSION TV taping) image

In addition to being in the Battle Riot, Killer Kross will face Matt Cross, while Real-1 (Enzo Amore) will take on Jacob Fatu.

The Von Erichs will face the Samoan Swat Team in tag-team action.

Tickets for the show can still be bought here.

Ex-Ring of Honor World Champion Out With an Injury
Related Articles

Follow SEScoops

62,330FansLike
1,118FollowersFollow
14,513FollowersFollow
4,300SubscribersSubscribe
Related Articles

SEScoops is leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.
Follow us: FacebookTwitterInstagram / YouTube / Google News