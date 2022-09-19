MLW Super Series 2022 Results from Atlanta, GA

Major League Wrestling held it first show in Atlanta, GA on Sunday night, MLW Super Series. Close to 1,000 fans were on hand at the Space Event Center for this latest round of MLW Fusion tapings. Here are the results:

Lady Flammer defeated La Hiedra, Lady Shani and Reina Dorada in a number one contenders match for Tayas title. Taya was on commentary and ended up in a brawl with Flammer after the match. Hugo Savinovich came as one of the agents to help break it up.

Shun Skywalker reversed a pinning combo to end Myron Reed’s third reign as World Middleweight Champion. Skywalker came out with Davey Richards in his corner.

SST over Mark Davids & Angel Fashion in a squash. Fatu was in corner for Lance Anoa’i and Juicy Finau. Samoan SWAT Team got a huge reaction (one of the biggest of the night).

Davey Richards defeated SB KENTo to retain the national title. Real good technical match, clocking in at around 15 mins.

Alex Kane defeated a local guy in the Peach State prize fight. Davey Richards came out after and the Bomaye Fight Club attacked him and left him laying.

MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone pinned Bandido in a great match. EJ Nduka came out after and brawled with Hammerstone.

.?@EjTheJudge? brawled with ?@MLW? World champion ?@alexhammerstone? after his title defense against Bandido at Super Series Atlanta pic.twitter.com/I0h3CVMdiB — SEScoops (@sescoops) September 19, 2022

Mance Warner and Mads Krugger went to a no contest. They did a wild, bloody brawl all over the arena and into the crowd. Mance through a taco at Mads, among other things. Mance drank with the crowd during the post match.

EJ Nduka pinned Sultan del Aire in a squash. Hammer came out and they fought up on the stage. Hammer put EJ through the stage. Hammer got busted open. But pop for the crash.

Taya Valkyrie defeated Lady Flammer to retain the title.

Jacob Fatu pinned Willie Mack. Willie did a coast to coast. He then sold the knee which played into the rest of the match. Lance Anoa’i and juicy Finau were seen cheering on fatu from the concession stand, which was filmed by MLW tv cameras.