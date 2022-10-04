Montez Ford Dealing With an Injury

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Montez Ford is injured. The news was kept quiet until this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

In a backstage segment, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn bumped into The Street Profits. Zayn gave a “warning” to Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to let them know that they would need to acknowledge Roman Reigns next week.

The Reveal

Jey Uso told Ford to go ahead and say something disrespectful; he’d put his other foot in a boot. The camera panned down to show Ford’s right foot in a tall walking boot. A match ended up being set between Sikoa and Dawkins was set up for Raw.

The last time Ford and Dawkins wrestled was on the September 24 house show against Alpha Academy. Although not confirmed, that could be when he suffered the injury, or it may have been something the fan favorite star has been dealing with for a while.

There is no word on the severity of the injury or how long he might be out of action. We wish him a speedy recovery. It will be interesting to see if WWE keeps Dawkins on television while Ford is on the sidelines.