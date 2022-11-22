Montez Ford Provides an Injury Update

Although Montez Ford has been out of action since late September, the former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion recently provided a positive update on his recovery and noted that he should be back soon.

Ford has been on the sidelines for two months due to the injury. During his latest appearance on WWE Raw in October, Ford was seen wearing a walking boot, which was the first indication that he was dealing with an injury.

While making an appearance on the TODAY Show with his wife, Bianca Belair, it was noted by the interviewer that Ford had recently recovered from a calf injury and asked how he was feeling.

Road to Return

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford ‘The Street Profits’

“100% now. Should be back pretty soon. Just picking spots and making sure when I arrive, the mission is still at hand, which is with my right-hand man, Angelo Dawkins. That’s winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship,” Ford said.

Ford’s last match happened at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show on September 24, while his last TV match happened on the September 19 episode of WWE Raw, where he and Dawkins lost to the Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch).

The married couple also discussed the upcoming reality show that will air on Hulu and is currently filming.

H/T to Fightful for the transcription