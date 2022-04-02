MSK Wins Tag Team Titles At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium (Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner) vs. The Creed Brothers (Brutus & Julius) vs. MSK (Wes Lee & Nash Carter) was booked on the card of Saturday’s Stand & Deliver event in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center.

The match was a typical three-way, but had some chaotic moments throughout in the ring and outside on the floor. Carter with a hurricanrana to Marcel off the top rope then Lee with an outside dive. Brutus with dive off the top rope to the floor. Carter with a hurricanrana off the top rope that sent Marcel into Lee, who hit a powerbomb for the finish. MSK are the new champions.

On the March 8th edition of NXT 2.0, the title match between Imperium and MSK ended in a no contest after the return of the Creed Brothers, who the week prior were taken out in the parking lot by an unknown team. The following week, the three teams got into a heated exchange on the mic. Fabian Aichner challenged both MSK and the Creed Brothers to the match at Stand & Deliver.

WWE holds the fallout episode from this show of NXT on Tuesday. It will be interesting to see if WWE continues this feud or goes in a different direction. Either way, they put on one heck of a match that delivered.