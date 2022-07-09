Netflix’s Vince McMahon Project Has Been Scrapped (Report)

Following two reports by the Wall Street Journal in the last month, Netflix has reportedly scrapped a documentary planned about the life and career of Vince McMahon.

Denise Salcedo reported Friday evening that the McMahon Netflix documentary has been pulled and is off the programming spreadsheet at Netflix. One source at Netflix confirmed it is no longer being listed on their spreadsheet, while another source at Netflix said, “that s**t’s out of here.”

Another source indicated the project had already been “deep” in post-production with several talent interviews conducted months ago, and millions were spent on the project.

Another source indicated that the project was already “deep” in post-production & that several talent interviews had been done months ago & that millions were spent. I spoke to one of the producers on the project, however they declined to confirm nor deny this story to me. (2/2) — Denise 'Hollywood Superstar' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) July 8, 2022

WWE first announced during its third-quarter 2020 financials call that they’ve teamed up with Netflix to air a docuseries on the life and career of McMahon.

Bill Simmons served as the executive producer, while Chris Smith, best known from Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, was the director. At the time, WWE touted it as the highest-budgeted Netflix docuseries of all time.

The first report by the Wall Street Journal came out about McMahon allegedly paying a former $3 million in a settlement to stay quiet regarding their sexual relations. The Board of WWE is also investigating other nondisclosure agreements involving misconduct claims made by former female WWE employees about McMahon and WWE’s head of talent relations John Laurinaitis.

McMahon was in the headlines again after The Wall Street Journal reported he paid $12 million in hush money to four women in the past 16 years.