New Day Win NXT Tag Titles at WWE NXT Deadline

Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince) put the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles against The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) at Saturday’s WWE NXT Deadline.

Prince and Kingston had a twerk off. Woods got a tag and did some springboard spots with Kingston. Woods with a headkick then a spring board DDT for 2. Both teams did the Eddie Guerrero spot with the title and all four stars were down on the ground. Kingston connected with a double foot stomp off the top rope to Prince for the win to become the NEW champions.

How We Got Here

WWE set up this bout during this past Tuesday’s episode of NXT when Pretty Deadly were in the ring reading their version of A Christmas Story. Once they were done reading their poem, The New Day came out as they wanted to challenge them to a match.

The two teams eventually got into a braw. The New Day gained the upper hand after putting Christmas presents on top of Pretty Deadly’s heads and superkicking them off the apron and to the floor.

At Worlds Collide in September, Pretty Deadly defeated the Creed Brothers, Gallus and Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs in a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Elimination Match to unify the NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Championships.