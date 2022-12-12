New Day’s Latest Ring Gear Influenced by Avatar: The Way of Water

The New Day is known to incorporate pop culture phenomena into their ring gear as they have sported things such as Power Rangers and Dragon Ball.

The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) went down to NXT last week to start a program with Pretty Deadly, which led to them working a match over the weekend where Kingston and Woods beat Pretty Deadly to win the NXT Tag Team Championships at the NXT Deadline premium live event.

The tag team had ring gear to honor Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to the 2009 smash hit “Avatar.” Shawn Michaels, who oversees NXT creative, stated after Deadline that he is hoping to have The New Day around through the Vengence Day special in February.

I'm a huge fan of the first Avatar movie and James Cameron’s work in general, so I DOVE into this assignment face-first! Thanks as always to @MainEventGear @AustinCreedWins and @TrueKofi for being an incredible team of absurdly talented collaborators! #nxtdeadline #avatar pic.twitter.com/sWkraldDkS — Jonathan Davenport (@TheRealDavenpoe) December 12, 2022

Here is the synopsis for the movie that was written and directed by James Cameron:

“Jake Sully and Ney’tiri have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans.”

The movie, set to come out December 16, stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet.