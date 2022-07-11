New Report Says WB Discovery Asked AEW For “Shark Week” Tie-In

A new report has surfaced explaining a strange stipulation that is happening on next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

The Mad King Eddie Kingston will be clashing with his current Rival Chris Jericho in a barb-wired deathmatch, one that should be a fitting end to their months long feud. However, Jericho’s faction, the Jericho Appreciation Society, will all be hovering above the ring inside of a shark cage as the guaranteed bloodbath occurs.

According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer, this is happening on a request from Warner Bros Discovery. The publication notes that the network asked AEW to add some sort of tie-in promoting their annual programming event, Shark Week. The deep dive (no pun intended) of one the sea’s most unique creatures began back in 1988.

Kingston holds a victory over Jericho from their clash at Revolution earlier this year, but the rivalry only intensified after The Wizard through a fireball in Kingston’s face. This has led to the critically acclaimed Anarchy in the Arena brawl from Double or Nothing, and the more recent Blood & Guts showdown in Detroit.

Stay tuned.