News On John Laurinaitis’ Absence From SmackDown

This week’s episode of SmackDown featured the return of some big names including Vince McMahon and Roman Reigns. Though one notable name who was not present at the show was John Laurinaitis.

The Head of Talent Relations has been named alongside the WWE owner in a latest scandal that accuses McMahon of having an affair with a former employee.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer talked about Laurinaitis recently. He explained that his absence from SmackDown is not necessarily newsworthy.

Despite some rumors, the WWE Executive was never scheduled to be in Minneapolis for the show. John Laurinaitis is, however, expected to be in Lincoln, NE for Raw.

Meltzer also noted how things are going to be different for him compared to Vince McMahon. The former WWE CEO would be harder to get rid of compared to John.

So if Laurinaitis does not make it to the arena for Monday’s episode of Raw then it might be an indication about his future with the promotion.

In the meantime, Vince McMahon is said to be in a great mood despite the accusations made against him. His appearance on this week’s SmackDown also seems to have helped the show boost the ratings compared to last week.