WWE NXT Results (5/24): Breakker vs. Hudson, Rose vs. Hartwell

The May 24, 2022 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo & Troy ‘Two Dimes’ Donovan def. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe.

Tiffany Stratton def. Fallon Henley to advance to the finals of the breakout tournament.

Sanga def. Wes Lee.

Alba Fyre def. Elektra Lopez.

Roxanne Perez def. Lash Legend to advance to the finals of the breakout tournament.

Duke Hudson def. Bron Breakker via DQ

NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Duke Hudson was the top match on the card.

It was set up last week when Breakker walked through a backstage interview with Hudson and McKenzie Mitchell. The champ ignored Hudson, who then interrupted a Breakker interview in the parking lot later and challenged him to a match for next week.

The match was pretty one-sided, but Bron lost his cool once Joe Gacy came out and Bron hit Hudson with a chair several times. This played into their In your House stipulation as if Bron gets DQ’d then he will lose the title.

Mandy Rose vs. Indi Hartwell

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Indi Hartwell was featured on this show.

It was set up last week on NXT as Hartwell cut a promo discussing her newfound independence as her association with Persia Pirotta and Dexter Lumis. This storyline ended when Pirotta and Lumis ended when both were released last month.

The match was in the middle of the show. Rose went over after kicking Indie, who was distracted due to an outside brawl with Toxic Attraction going on.

Post-match, Wendy Choo attacked Rose from behind and then dumped various basketballs on her. Choo stood over her with the Women’s Title.

Alba Fyre vs. Elektra Lopez in a singles match took place.

Lopez worked over her left arm early in the match. Fyre made a comeback with strikes. Fyre went over with her top rope finisher.

Post-match, Lpez slapped the popcorn out of the hands of Cora Jade, who was at ringside because she felt like she distracted her.

NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Semifinals

Lash Legend vs. Roxanne Perez and Lash Legend vs. Roxanne Perez took place in the semifinals.

Perez and Stratton went over in their matches. McKenzie Mitchell announced that Nikkita Lyons is injured and couldn’t compete in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Semifinals. It was said that Nikkita suffered a freak injury in training. Stratton replaced her.