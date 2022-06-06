NJPW Announces Kota Ibushi’s Punishment

Kota Ibushi remains with New Japan Pro Wrestling and has not been fired, but he is being punished for being vocal about his issues with the promotion of late via social media.

Ibushi has stated that was going to expose the “cheaters-gun and sexually harassing bosses.” He also shared conversations between himself and New Japan higher up Yusuke Kikuchi.

One included a conversation with Kikuchi about him returning from a shoulder injury he suffered in the G1 Climax Final last August. Ibushi called the company out for abusing its power because they wanted him to return before he felt ready. He also shared that Kikuchi chewed him out for making an appearance at a Just Tap Out event where Kikuchi indicated that NJPW could potentially release Ibushi because his appearance was a breach of his exclusive contract.

He wants his release from the company and he doesn’t feel he can go back following his recent comments.

NJPW Reveals Ibushi’s Punishment

NJPW sent out the following statement on Sunday night:

“During a press conference on May 27 2022 regarding events concerning Kota Ibushi and a member of NJPW staff (henceforth “The Official”), it was announced that both Mr. Ibushi and The Official would be subject to penalties as a result of their actions. Upon consideration, these penalties have been determined, and in the interest of transparency, are outlined below.

KOTA IBUSHI: A ten percent (10%) reduction in pay for the three month period between July and September 2022 as a result of a breach of contract.

Representative Director TAKAMI OHBARI: A ten percent (10%) reduction in pay for the three month period between July and September 2022 as a result of executive responsibility.

THE OFFICIAL: A ten percent (10%) reduction in pay for the three month period between July and September 2022, as well as a transfer to a different position as a result of inappropriate comments toward a wrestler representing a breach of duty.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling would like to once again apologise for the concern and inconvenience caused by these events, and humbly ask for your continued support.”