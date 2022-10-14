Former NJPW Wrestler Katsuya Kitamura Dead Aged 36

The wrestling world is mourning the death of former New Japan Pro Wrestling Young Lion Cup winner Katsuya Kitamura who died at the age of 36 this week.

Tokyo Sports reported Friday morning that Kitamura had passed away on October 12, with the cause of death currently unknown.

Their report adds that Kitamura had felt unwell on Tuesday, and

Kitamura had been active on social media, with a video from his YouTube channel uploaded three days before his passing.

The Wrestling Monster

Once considered for the Japanese wrestling team for the London 2012 Summer Olympic Games, Kitamura stepped foot inside New Japan’s dojo for the first time in 2015.

A year later, Kitamura had his first official match, wrestling Tomoyuki Oka (Great-O-Khan) to a time-limit draw in September 2016.

The following year, Kitamura won the Young Lion Cup, defeating everyone in the block in an arguable career highlight.

In early 2018, Kitamura was put in a trial series against seven wrestlers in singles matches, but a concussion caused the final match against Manabu Nakaniashi to be called off.

Kitamura would leave New Japan in January 2019, and was often called the ‘Wrestling Monster’ due to his six-foot, 265-pound frame.

Out of the Ring

Following his departure from New Japan, Kitamura returned to his amateur wrestling roots, competing for the MMA promotion RIZIN.

In his sole fight for the company, Kitamura lost to Bobby Ologun by rear naked choke at Rizin 32 on November 20, 2021

We at SEScoops would like to offer our condolences to Kitamura’s family and those who knew him at this sad time.