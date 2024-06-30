AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door 2024 Preview: Matches, How to Watch

All Elite Wrestling & New Japan Pro Wrestling will team up tonight to present Forbidden Door 2024 from the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

The show will be the third annual Forbidden Door event and will see more promotions than those listed in the title. In addition to AEW and New Japan, the latter’s sister promotion STARDOM will be involved, as will Mexico’s CMLL.

Match Card

A total of 14 matches have been announced for tonight’s pay-per-view. They are:

PRE-SHOW: Los Ingobernables de Japon (Yota Tsuji, Titan, and Hiromu Takahashi) vs. The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fénix) and Místico (with Alex Abrahantes)

PRE-SHOW: Kris Statlander and Momo Watanabe (with Stokely Hathaway) vs. Willow Nightingale and Tam Nakano

PRE-SHOW: Mariah May (with Toni Storm, Luther and Mina Shirakawa) vs. Saraya (with Harley Cameron) (Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament first-round match)

PRE-SHOW: House of Black (Malakai Black and Brody King) vs. Tomohiro Ishii and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Roderick Strong and Gabriel Kidd vs. Private Party (Zay and Quen)

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Jack Perry vs. Dante Martin vs. Lio Rush vs. El Phantasmo (Ladder Match for the AEW TNT Championship)

The Learning Tree (Chris Jericho and Big Bill) and Jeff Cobb (with Bryan Keith) vs. Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata

“Timeless” Toni Storm (c) (with Luther) vs. Mina Shirakawa (AEW Women’s World Championship, Mariah May at ringside)

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Orange Cassidy

MJF vs. Hechicero

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito (IWGP World Heavyweight Championship)

The Elite (Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, and Kazuchika Okada) vs. Scissor Ace (Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, and Hiroshi Tanahashi) (with “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn)

Mercedes Moné (AEW) vs. Stephanie Vaquer (NJPW) (Winner Takes All match for the AEW TBS Championship and NJPW Strong Women’s Championship)

Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi (Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament first-round match)

Swerve Strickland (c) (with Prince Nana) vs. Will Ospreay (AEW World Championship)

How to Watch

The Zero Hour pre-show for AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 will be streaming live from 6:30 pm Eastern and fans around the globe can catch it for free on AEW’s official YouTube channel and Bleacher Report.

The AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view starts at 8 pm ET live from Paradise, Nevada. The event can be purchased and streamed on Bleacher Report and traditional PPV means in the US. For international audiences, the show will be made available through Triller TV.