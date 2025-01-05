Wrestle Dynasty Results: Omega Returns to Action, ZSJ Vs. Ricochet

The first-ever Wrestle Dynasty event took place on January 5, 2025, at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. Here are the results from the show:

Momo Watanabe (Stardom) (with Thekla) defeated Willow Nightingale (AEW), Persephone (CMLL), and Athena (ROH): With this win, Watanabe earned a women’s championship match from the participating promotion of their choosing.

The Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara) (c) defeated House of Torture (Sho and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) by pinfall: Rhodes and Guevara were able to keep their reign as ROH World Tag Team Champions alive with a hard-fought win.

Taiji Ishimori defeated Hechicero, Kosei Fujita, Soberano Jr., Master Wato, Máscara Dorada, Titán, and El Desperado by pinfall: This exciting Eight-man Lucha Gauntlet match featured some of the most talented high-flyers current competing in the ring.

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Katsuyori Shibata ended in a time-limit draw: This rare ‘Grappling Rules Exhibition’ match saw the NJPW President and the AEW star demonstrate their immense talents.

Mercedes Moné (Strong) defeated Mina Shirakawa (British) by pinfall: With this title vs. title victory, Mone is now the first American to hold the Undisputed British Women’s Championship. The CEO’s NJPW Strong Women’s Title had also been on the line.

David Finlay (with Gedo) defeated Brody King by pinfall: Despite his IWGP Global Heavyweight title loss at Wrestle Kingdom, Finlay bounced back nicely by getting a win over the AEW wrestler.

Konosuke Takeshita (c) (with Don Callis) defeated Tomohiro Ishii by pinfall: One day after winning the NEVER Openweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom, Takeshita retained that title and the AEW International Championship at Wrestle Dynasty.

United Empire (Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb) vs. The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi): In their first match since October, the Bucks won the vacant IWGP Tag Team Championships, kicking off their second reign with the gold.

ANNNNDDDDD NEWWWWWWW!!!



THE YOUNG BUCKS ARE THE NEW IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!



THE GREATEST TAG TEAM OF ALL TIME FOR A REASON!!!!!!!! #NJPW #NJWD



pic.twitter.com/xPPBe2dxMk — ???? (@KXNGAO) January 5, 2025

Yota Tsuji (c) vs. Jack Perry: After winning the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom, Tsuji kept his new championship reign alive by defeating AEW’s self-professed Scapegoat.

Kenny Omega vs. Gabe Kidd: In his first match in over a year, Kenny Omega proved to be the ‘Best Bout Machine’ with a brutal, bloodied victory over Gabe Kidd.

Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Ricochet: The British star retained the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship by submission, ending the first-ever Wrestle Dynasty show with an excellent match against AEW’s Ricochet.