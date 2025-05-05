Naito & BUSHI Bid Farewell to NJPW at Wrestling Dontaku 2025

Los Ingobernables de Japón (LIJ) founding members Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI wrestled their final New Japan Pro-Wrestling match on May 4, 2025, concluding the second night of Wrestling Dontaku at Fukuoka’s sold-out Convention Center. NJPW had previously announced in mid-April that both wrestlers would become free agents on May 4, and their departures became official when the final bell rang—with no retirement speeches, just a raised fist and a wave goodbye to the fans.

A Final LIJ Showcase

Naito and BUSHI joined stablemates Shingo Takagi and Hiromu Takahashi to face Tomohiro Ishii, Taichi, TAKA Michinoku, and Shota Umino in an eight-man tag team match. After ten action-packed minutes featuring one last Destino and BUSHI’s signature tope suicida, Takagi secured the victory for LIJ by pinning Michinoku with the Burning Dragon. The quartet performed their iconic fist pose, Naito playfully ruffled the referee’s hair one final time, and the group walked up the aisle to “Stardust” while fans chanted “¡Gracias!”—though neither departing star chose to address the crowd.

Post-Match Reunion & Uncertain LIJ Future

Later in the event, the entire LIJ roster—including IWGP Global Champion Yota Tsuji—gathered on the entrance stage for a symbolic group photo. Tsuji acknowledged he was “unsure what happens next” for LIJ but promised they would “always be ingobernable.” This moment highlighted both the conclusion of an era and the stable’s resolve to continue without its founder and junior heavyweight stalwart.

Why They’re Leaving

NJPW released separate statements on April 16 indicating that negotiations with Naito had “mutually stalled” and that BUSHI had specifically requested his release despite being advertised for the upcoming Best of the Super Juniors tournament.

Behind the scenes, reports suggest Naito sought compensation that reflected his drawing power, while NJPW was unwilling to meet those terms. BUSHI, who made his NJPW debut in 2012, thanked the promotion for allowing him to terminate the remainder of his contract “on good terms.”

Where Could Naito Land?

Industry insiders are already speculating about Naito’s next destination. Fightful Select reports that Pro Wrestling NOAH is the early frontrunner, with sources believing the 42-year-old would appreciate the creative freedom and reduced touring schedule there. All Elite Wrestling is considered a possibility for guest appearances rather than a full-time commitment, and there’s no indication that Naito—who famously declined a WWE offer in 2018—has reconsidered his stance on joining the Stamford-based promotion. Any potential NJPW return, according to sources, will “come down to money.”

BUSHI’s future remains less certain. While free to negotiate with any promotion, Japanese media have connected the 41-year-old to GLEAT and Dragongate, companies whose junior heavyweight divisions value experienced high-flyers with established name recognition.

What NJPW Loses—and Retains

Naito exits as a three-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, 2020 G1 Climax winner, and the face of NJPW’s modern resurgence with its Latin-inspired aesthetic. BUSHI departs as a three-time IWGP Junior Tag Team Champion and former NEVER Openweight Six-Man Champion whose distinctive masks and mist attacks became merchandise staples. NJPW maintains Shingo, Hiromu, and Tsuji—sufficient star power to sustain LIJ, though the faction will appear markedly different when Best of the Super Juniors begins on May 10.

“Tranquilo… For Now”

True to their philosophy, Naito and BUSHI departed without fanfare, confident that actions—and free agency bidding wars—will communicate more effectively than words. Wherever El Ingobernable and his masked companion appear next, their final walk up the Dontaku ramp felt less like a permanent goodbye and more like a strategic pause. Fans, promotions, and the remaining LIJ members now await to see where the fist bumps—and the contracts—ultimately land.