Tetsuya Naito To Undergo Surgery

Following his final contracted match with New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Wrestling Dontaku on May 4th, Tetsuya Naito has revealed he will be undergoing surgery on his left eye on May 7, 2025. In an interview with Tokyo Sports, the former multi-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion also stated that he will begin stem cell treatment for his right knee.

Naito has a history of vision problems, noting he has dealt with double vision in his right eye for many years, requiring several past surgeries. Now addressing issues with his left eye, Naito expressed hope, stating, “I hope that with this next surgery I’ll be able to see out of the eye well.”

Regarding his career, Naito is taking a measured approach: “As for his future, he said he has nothing planned out, instead choosing to maintain his body before moving to the next stage of his career.”

His departure, along with fellow Los Ingobernables de Japon (LIJ) member BUSHI, marks the end of the iconic faction in NJPW. At Wrestling Dontaku, Naito, BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, and Hiromu Takahashi were victorious in an eight-man tag match. Later, all five LIJ members, including IWGP Global Champion Yota Tsuji, shared a final pose for the crowd, signaling the group’s conclusion within the promotion.