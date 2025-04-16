HomeNewsNJPW
Tetsuya Naito to Leave NJPW After Contract Ends in May

by Michael Reichlin

Tetsuya Naito will officially depart from New Japan Pro-Wrestling after the expiration of his current contract. NJPW confirmed that the decision not to renew was made mutually following extensive discussions regarding Naito’s future in wrestling.

The company emphasized that the parting comes on good terms, expressing gratitude for Naito’s contributions and wishing him continued success. Naito is set to honor all scheduled appearances through the Dontaku series, which concludes on May 4 in Fukuoka.

NJPW also extended an apology to fans for any concern caused by the announcement and thanked supporters for standing by both the promotion and Naito during this transition.

