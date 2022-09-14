WWE Confirms Return Of NXT Black And Gold

NXT Black and Gold is back.

WWE celebrated the one-year anniversary of the NXT 2.0 brand this week and presented a solid show. It kicked off with a cage match and ended with Solo Sikoa winning the North American Championship.

Though this wasn’t the end of the night as the commentators noted that there was one more thing in store for the fans.

This announcement was followed by a voiceover from the new head of the brand Shawn Michaels, who noted how the show is constantly evolving:

“NXT has been and always will be developing superstars of tomorrow. We will always reflect and acknowledge the past. NXT is constantly evolving with a focus on the future. Superstars develop and move on, but our message to our passionate fans will never change – We Are NXT.”

The message was accompanied by a graphic that started with the logo of NXT 2.0 but slowly changed into a Black and Gold design, shedding the 2.0 branding.

With Triple H now the in charge of WWE creative, we can safely assume that this is a hint that the show he built will be returning to its roots.

WWE has not provided a lot of details so it’s hard to say how this transition will happen. One thing is for sure that fans will accept this change with open hands.

WWE NXT Results (9/13): Hayes Defends, Steel Cage Opener