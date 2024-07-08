Cora Jade Teases Return From ACL Injury

A recent tweet from WWE superstar Cora Jade has fans wondering if her return to NXT could be soon. The developmental brand had their Heatwave premium live event on July 7 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. One of the featured matches had WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez successfully defending her title against Lola Vice. While ‘The Prodigy’ celebrated a victory, Jade teased fans on X that she is on track to return to the ring after her ACL injury.

After Perez defeated Vice, WWE posted a graphic on X celebrating her retaining her title and captioned it by asking who could stop her.

The tweet caught Jade’s attention, and she reposted it to warn Perez that her return was coming soon.

I was told an ACL injury heals in 6-9 months. That was in January. :) https://t.co/FU7sLHGY3c — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) July 8, 2024

It’s unclear exactly when she will be cleared to compete. However, her tweet shows her interest in taking on Perez when she returns.

Cora Jade Rehab Progress & Possible Match With Roxanne Perez

Jade suffered her ACL injury during a match against Lyra Valkyria at an NXT House Show in January. Since then, Jade has been working hard to make a return and has posted her rehab progress on Instagram. On July 5, she shared a video of her doing barbell squats with 155 lbs without a knee brace.

The tweet after Perez’s victory is interesting as the champion continues to dominate the women’s division. She has retained her title five times with notable wins over Jordynne Grace, Natalya, and recently Vice. NXT General Manager Ava is also trying to find opponents that can give Perez a challenge, as ‘The Prodigy’ continues to boast that she is better than everyone else. Given their history as former friends turned rivals, Jade would be an interesting surprise challenger for Perez.

The possibility of Jade challenging Perez for her title depends on whether WWE feels she is ready to return. However, the tweet and her rehab progress show her motivation to get back in the ring.