Fraxiom, Cora Jade Appear On TNA iMPACT Ahead Of Title Matches

The March 6, edition of TNA iMPACT saw plenty of crossover with WWE NXT ahead of some huge matches for both promotions. In a video vignette, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom hyped up their upcoming match with The Hardyz. Fraxiom will challenge the TNA World Tag Team Champions at NXT Roadblock, and said they plan on leaving Madison Square Garden with an extra set of gold.

.@Axiom_WWE and @WWEFrazer look to take the torch and the TNA World Tag Team Championships from The Hardys at #WWERoadblock!



Fraxiom aren’t the only names from WWE NXT hoping to hold TNA gold next week. At TNA Sacrifice, Cora Jade will challenge Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts Title. On iMPACT, Jade and Tessa Blanchard launched an attack on Slamovich which was interrupted by Lei Ying Lee.

With NXT Champion Oba Femi also appearing on iMPACT, the show was another sign of the strong relationship between WWE and TNA Wrestling. The upcoming week could prove pivotal in this relationship, with talent from both sides hoping to take gold from the other.