Cora Jade Shares Full-Circle Moment After TNA Sacrifice Match

At TNA Wrestling’s Sacrifice pay-per-view, Cora Jade battled Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich for the gold. Despite Jade’s best efforts to become the first active WWE Superstar to win TNA gold, it was Slamovich who got the victory.

Taking to X, Jade shared how competing at Sacrifice was a full-circle moment for her. The former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion revealed that her first live wrestling event was from TNA where she was able to meet then Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne. 15 years later, Jade was able to compete for TNA for the same title, proof that “life is cool & I love wrestling.”

Fun fact, TNA was the first wrestling show I ever went to when I first started watching and I took a pic with @MadisonRayne.

15 years later I wrestled for the title sitting right behind me. ? Life is cool & I love wrestling. pic.twitter.com/4Kn6NBOQJo — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) March 16, 2025

Jade’s return to TNA (this time as a wrestler) comes as part of a multi-year partnership between WWE and TNA Wrestling. This partnership has seen several major names ‘cross the line’ including Jade, Joe Hendry, Oba Femi, Moose, The Rascalz, Jordynne Grace, and the No Quarter Catch Crew. At WWE NXT Roadblock, TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardyz retained their gold against Fraxiom in a match that could see the brothers challenge for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

As for Jade, she is continuing to establish her name in WWE NXT where she has become a notable part of the women’s division. While Jade may not have won the TNA Knockouts Title at Sacrifice it may be just a matter of time before she holds gold, either in WWE NXT or beyond.