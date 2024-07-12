NXT Stars Reportedly Nervous After Damon Kemp Exit

Damon Kemp, aka Bobby Steveson, is one of the recent NXT exits and a new report states that there is a current concern amongst the roster at what their future may hold for them.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the exit of Steveson has prompted nervousness amongst the young stars in the Capitol Wrestling Center. While there were some recent exits with NXT ties including Steveson’s brother Gable and Dijak, WWE saying goodbye to Bobby hits a different tone. The former Damon Kemp was overall considered a good worker and had no issues backstage. To many, his exit could be indicative to the roster that they could also be on the chop block and nobody, aside from the prominent names on brand, is safe.

Gable Steveson was let go by WWE this spring due to his lack of development in the ring as well as attitude problems. However, his brother was a featured talent on the show, being apart of Diamond Mind and later aligning with Charlie Dempsey and the No Quarter Catch Crew.

Gable may be the most celebrated Olympic wrestler since Kurt Angle and the 1996 Olympics. Angle was high and above Steveson in the pro wrestling ring, both from a workrate standpoint and a major charisma standpoint.

Bobby Steveson may have plenty of cache in the pro wrestling world despite his WWE leave. The seasoned athlete is only 26 years old and could have opportunities in AEW or TNA.

